Footways to be improved around Skegness in plans to revitalise the resort’s roads

Improvements are to be made to footways in Skegness as part of plans by Lincolnshire County Council to revitalise the resort’s roads.

Work is set to begin on Scarborough Avenue on Tuesday, September 4, with the first phase focusing on the reconstruction of the footways.

To allow the improvements to be carried out safely, sections of the footway will have to be closed at times, although access to properties will be maintained.

The junctions with Park Avenue, Rutland Road, Roman Bank and Grand Parade will also be improved, making them safer for pedestrians. This will require road closures on Park Avenue, Rutland Road, and Scarbrough Avenue, although not simultaneously. The dates of these closures will be advertised on-site nearer to the time.

The final stage of the works involves the resurfacing of the carriageway. Again this will require a road closure, with dates to be advertised when available.

All works are expected to be completed by the end of December.

Jeanne Gibson, programme leader – minor works and traffic, said: “These improvements will not only increase pedestrian safety in the area, but will also create a better environment for local businesses.

“The project is likely to mean some local disruption, for which we apologise in advance. We recommend motorists allow additional time for their journeys and use alternative routes wherever possible.

“However, we’re confident that the short-term inconvenience will be greatly outweighed by the long-term benefits.”

For the latest news on roadworks taking place across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks