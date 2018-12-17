Food ‘train’ brings joy to hundreds in Boston and Skegness area.

A food ‘train’ is on its way to the county with enough fresh Christmas meals to bring joy to 1,000 elderly or vulnerable people.

The lorry is fetching the food from the Buckingham Emergency Food Appeal in Norfolk, which donates to Lincolnshire because a lot of the items are sourced here.

This year they will be serving 1,000 meals to the lonely and vulnerable in the area The Rev Steve Holland of Boston Baptist Church

It arrives at Ogelsbee Transport in Freiston this afternoon for collection by community groups who are organising Christmas meals in the area.

The Rev Steve Holland of Boston Baptist Church, who are holding their event on Christmas Day, is co-ordinating the pick-up. Among the groups holding meals in Boston are the Women’s Refuge, Salvation Army, Centrepoint and Restore Homes - with an event supported by the Skegness Standard being held at the Franklin Hall in Spilsby on Wednesday.

The Rev Holland said: “When the food arrives it’s always an exciting day. Most of the community groups collecting it are in the Skegness and Boston area but we have a couple of groups from Grimsby and Lincoln too.

“This year they will be serving 1,000 meals to the lonely and vulnerable in the area. Bringing joy and a little Christmas spirit to those who would otherwise be lonely at this time of year is what it’s all about.”

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Mark Gale is organising the pick-up for the Christmas meal being held in at the Franklin Hall.

Coun Gale, who works at Jackson Building Centre in Spilsby, is being supported by the business to do the pick-up He said: “They are kindly letting me have the time out to do this. A lot of community groups and businesses are coming together to give the elderly and vulnerable in Spilsby a lovely time. It’s going to be a fantastic event.”

A similar Feed 1,000 event in Skegness at the Grosvenor House Hotel is now in its second week and had already served 800 people by Thursday. For pictures see this week’s Skegness Standard.

For more on the Spilsby Meal which starts at 1pm for 1.30pm on Wednesday and how to book a place, visit here.