Food for thought at Caterex trade show in Skegness

A catering wholesaler walked away with the prize for the best stand at the launch of the annual Caterex trade show in Skegness.

McCartney Food Services delighted the judges with a tempting display including cakes, smoothies and chicken dishes.

Regulars at the show with 400 customers on a 60-mile radius, winning still came as a surprise.

Toby Short, of McCartney’s, said: “We were very surprised to tin but we always try and put a lot of effort into our display.”

Skegness Town Crier Steve O’Dare announced the opening of the two-day show and introduced June Howard, Business Development Officer of SECWHA, who organised the event.

June said: “What a welcome! We are delighted to once again see so many suppliers and businesses at the show.”

Among the dignitaries who were given a tour of the exhibitors was Coun Tony Howard, chairman of East Lindsey District Council and the Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes.

Coun Howard said: “My background is putting on shows like this and being an exhibitor. I know these things don’t come together in five minutes. This event is celebrating its 35th anniversary and the organisers should be very proud.”

Skegness cafe and kiosk owner Coun Brookes agreed and said: “This event is fantastic for Skegness’ small business owners to be able to meet their suppliers. I’ve been coming her for a number of years as a customer and hope both suppliers fill their order books and traders get some good deals.”

The trade-only show continues at the Richmond Centre tomorrow (Thursday). More stories and pictures in next week’s edition of the Skegness Standard.