Food bank in Skegness sends out SOS for more donations

A food bank in Skegness is sending out an urgent plea for food after high demand has seen the shelves empty.

Debby Harland, Restore co-ordinator at the Storehouse, says the situation is so bad they have completely run out of tea bags.

“One of the problems is we haven’t had any big donations of food recently. We are desperately short but with the slow start to the season the demand for help is still high.”

As well as tea bags, the food bank would welcome donations of tinned produce - including, fruit, rice pudding and soup - packet pasta dishes, instant mash, long life milk and biscuits,

If you have any donations, please take them along to the Storehouse on North Parade.