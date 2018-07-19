Food bank in Skegness in crisis as demand soars

A food bank in Skegness is sending out an urgent plea for donations after high demand has seen the shelves empty once again.

Debby Harland, Restore co-ordinator at the Storehouse on North Parade where the food bank is located, says for some reason the generous donations that have kept the larder stocked in the past have ceased - but demand keeps on rising.

“There’s been a rumour we’re closing - that might have something to do with it but there is no truth in it,” said Debby “I don’t know where the rumour came from but we are as busy as ever.”

In the period from January to May, 4,700 days of food was handed out to individuals who have been referred to the service by various agencies.

Debby said: “We’ve seen families and new homeless - we think Universal Credit and delays in getting benefits has a lot to do with it, although we are told that is not the reason.”

The food bank is especially in need of tea bags, tinned produce - including, fruit, rice pudding and soup - packet pasta dishes, instant mash, long life milk and biscuits,

If you have any donations, please take them along to the Storehouse on North Parade.