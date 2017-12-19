Food bank in Skegness bursting with goodies

Festivities are set to continue for homeless and lonely people in Skegness beyone Christmas Day after generous donations to a local food bank.

Skegness Police Cadets with Sgt Kate Odlin were at Tescos on Monday collecting more produce for the Christmas appeal.

Customers donated a huge amount of goodies for the food bank to give out to people in need and the police van used to transport it to the Storehouse was full. This year there have been so many donations of food, plus cash totalling £4,000, that a Christmas dinner will be served at the Storehouse on Wednesday, December 27, for the homeless and lonely. Debby Harland, Restore co-ordinator at the Storehouse, said they have been overwhelmed with the generosity of local people, schools, clubs and organisations, including the Salvation Army. She said: “At one point we had deliveries arriving at the front and back of the Storehouse. Seeing how kind people have been this Christmas is very humbling.”