Flower club’s latest demonstration and other Neighbourhood News

Pots of Style was the title of the demonstration when Spilsby Flower Club held its July meeting in St James’ Church, Spilsby.

The demonstrator was Beverley Artis, of Long Eaton, who entertained members with her talk and gave them tip on conditioning.

A range of containers were used for the arrangements – from vases to milk cans.

The arrangement pictured featured eucalyptus, aspidistra leaves shaped, blue veronica, pink/green anthuriums, Columbian roses of dusky pink, and cream lisianthus, with copper wire as an accessory.

On July 8, the club displayed an exhibition of ‘Lincolnshire’s Beautiful Countryside’ at Spilsby Show. It was well-received by visitors, the club reports.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, September 25, again in St James’s Church.

The demonstrator will be Roma Berridge, of Bingham, near Nottingham, with a demonstration titled Autumn Bounty.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Event

A summer afternoon special will be held at Burgh Methodist Church on Saturday, August 4, from 3–5pm.

Visitors can expect cream teas, a craft display/sale, a glass stall, and a raffle.

All are welcome to attend.

* Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements, and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help call 01754 811595.

* Phoenix

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired. The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call Sue on 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit and Natter

The Knit and Natter group offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

It meets on Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Enquiries to Colin on 811260.

* Parish nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to noon where parish nurse Mandy Smith and her team are available for health support and advice and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

MUMBY

* Book sale

A giant book sale is to be held at Mumby Church on the weekends of August 4 and 5 and 11 and 12.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm on each of the days.

Admission is free.

Proceeds from the event will go to the church.

Light refreshments will be on sale.

The church is wheelchair friendly and has toilets.

Find it on the A52 Skegness/Mablethorpe Road under LN13 9SD.

SPILSBY

* RBL

The Spilsby and District Branch of the Royal British Legion is looking ahead to its Centenary Ball.

This will take place at the Franklin Hall, in Halton Road, Spilsby, on Saturday, September 8, from 7-10pm, to mark 100 years since the end of the Great War.

There will be entertainment, a bar, and hot buffet.

Entry is by pre-purchased ticket only at a cost of £5 per person (£3 for under 14s).

Tickets are available from Ann Lenton on 01790 753074 or the If Only gift shop, in Market Street, Spilsby.

STICKFORD

* Craft fair

A craft fair will be held at St Helen’s Church on Saturday, August 18, from 12-4pm.

There will be a wide variety of crafts on sale, including jewellery, cards and wooden toys.

Refreshments will be available and there will be a tombola, raffle and an extensive collection of secondhand books for sale.

