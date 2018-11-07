Five seriously injured in road collision at Swineshead

Emergency services have been at the scene of a road accident in Swineshead in which five people have been seriously injured.

The collision involved a white lorry and a silver Toyota Carolla and took place on the B1391 near the junction with the A52.

It happened just after 6.30am and police are looking to speak with the driver of a white or light coloured Transit van who we believe may have witnessed what happened.

This vehicle had the numbers ‘07’ on its back door and was not involved in the collision.

Road closures and diversions are in place. To report please call 101 quoting incident 29 of 7 November.