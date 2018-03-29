Five new jobs at Skegness Currys store after £500k refit

Five new staff have joined the team at an electricals store in Skegness following a £500,000 refit of the business.

Currys reopened on the Heath Road Industrial Centre this morning with the addition of PC World and a second location for Carphone Warehouse in the town.

The store has been closed for a month for the refit - which includes rebranding away from the outdated ‘No worries’ slogan and the inclusion of a Business Centre with its own manager.

Nick Hough, one of the 22-strong team at the store has been responsible for the re-opening of the store, which was attended by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes, the Town Crier Steve O’Dare and and the Jolly Fisherman.

The store’s longest serving staff member, who joined the team 30 years ago when they were in High Street, was joining them later in the day for the late shift until 8pm.

There has been a Currys on the industrial estate since 2001 but it needed updating, said Mr Hough.

“During the four weeks the store has been closed it has been gutted and rebuilt. The ‘No worries’ branding has gone and been replaced with new signage,” he said.

“We now have PC World in the store for the first time and a second Carphone Warehouse to support the one in town.”

Manager Mark Shakespeare praised the staff for their efforts, especially and some had worked through the night when the snow delayed progress.

He said: “It’s an amazing new store for the people of Skegness. It’s taken several weeks to get there and we apologise to customers for that but I hope they will see that it is all worthwhile.”

Mayor Coun Brookes: “It’s exciting to see another major businesses showing its faith in the future of Skegness by re-investing in it and I wish them every success.”