Five found guilty in Boston murder trial

A murder victim was lured to an address in Boston, tied up, severely beaten and urinated on - a trial at Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Alberts Volkausks died on September 24 last year. His death followed the horrific attack the previous day at an address on Pen Street, where officers found the 44-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to Pilgrim hospital for treatment where he sadly died.

These men are dangerous and displayed a level of violence that thankfully is incredibly rare. Detective Chief Inspector Karl Whiffen

The jury heard that Alberts was subject to a prolonged assault, during which the guilty men adopted a pack mentality. Although he initially survived, he died within 24 hours of the ordeal.

Following trial at Nottingham Crown Court, three men have today been found guilty of murder:

- Mindaugas Cerneckas, aged 30, from Pen Street, Boston

= Donatos Dektiariovas, aged 37, from Pen Street, Boston

- Andrius Barauskas, aged 39, from Smalley Road, Boston

Two others were found guilty of manslaughter:

- Pavel Grunt-Meyer, aged 30, from Crocketts Drive, Wisbech

- Tautvydas Vainolavicius, aged 20, from Pen Street, Boston

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Karl Whiffen said, “This has been an incredibly challenging and complex investigation. The enquiry team have worked tirelessly in ensuring that the best possible case was presented to the court.

“Through a comprehensive investigation we were able to build strong cases against the convicted men and hold them accountable for their actions, which were quite simply deplorable.

“What has become clear throughout this trial is that these men are dangerous and displayed a level of violence that thankfully is incredibly rare.

“The jury has found that all five men played a part in the violent murder of Alberts Volkausks and I am pleased that justice has been served.

“We would like to thank the community of Boston for their cooperation in all our investigations that followed this incident.”

Sentencing is expected tomorrow (Friday).