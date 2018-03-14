Fitness suite in Skegness to get £155k refurb

A Skegness fitness suite is undergoing a £155,000 transformation, which will see a complete redesign and the introduction of some of the world’s best gym equipment.

The investment at the town’s pool and fitness suite will see state-of-the-art TechnoGym equipment installed in a redesigned single-floor space, with new private shower and changing facilities.

Current members are being informed of the revamp, with the gym due to close for the duration of the work. This will start in early April, with an expected re-openingdate in time for the spring bank holiday weekend, Monday May 5.

The pool will remain open during that time.

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, which operates the facility, is carrying out the works in association with East Lindsey District Council.

The Trust is also carrying out more than £30,000 of work at its Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth – with a dedicated spin room and virtual studio introduced, taking a total investment in the centres up to almost £200,000 this spring.

Trust Chief Executive Mark Humphreys is delighted by these latest improvements, which come less than a year after a £130,000 revamp of its facility in Horncastle.

“The world of fitness and health is ever-changing and as it does so, we are delighted to be moving forward with some of the latest equipment and techniques that you will find anywhere in the world,” said Mr Humphreys.

“While we appreciate and apologise for the slight disruption for our members, we know that the results will be well worth it.

“During the work, Skegness members can use the Trust’s other facilities, free of charge,” he added.

Two of the new pieces of equipment being installed at Skegness are the Skillmill – the first all-round product in the world for power training, speed, stamina and agility, and the Excite Climb UNITY, which is the best stair climbing exercise

machine on the market.

A full visual display of the new gym will be on show at the centre, where a grand opening is planned when the work is complete.

For more information and current updates go to www.magnavitae.org