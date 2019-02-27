First stretch of coastal path opens at Chapel Point

A stretch of what will be a 2,700-mile path around the English coastline is to open at Chapel Point.

Natural England will formally open the Skegness and Mablethorpe stretch of the England Coast Path today (Wednesday). This is the first section of the path to open in Lincolnshire.

Encompassing Skegness, wild sand dunes and the world’s first official cloud spotting area, Lincolnshire’s first open stretch of the England Coast Path will enable people to explore the route’s wildlife.

Home to a long-established coastal tourism industry, the new Lincolnshire route will benefit from improved access and signposting to allow visitors and locals alike to enjoy the diversity of the coast, with a new boardwalk at Chapel Point improving access to the North Sea Observatory.

Rural Minister Lord Gardiner said: “England’s beautiful coastline is a sight to behold and I am delighted that more people than ever before will be able to enjoy its striking scenery during this Year of Green Action.”

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economic development at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m delighted that the England Coastal path now runs from Skegness to Mablethorpe, through our beautiful Coastal Country Park.

“We have such a spectacular coastline with amazing wildlife, Blue Flag beaches and ‘excellent’ bathing waters – perfect for people to explore.

“I’m sure the new coastal path will encourage many more people to visit Lincolnshire and explore our brilliant coastline.”