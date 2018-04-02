Fireman to tackle 13 mile race in full kit

A fireman from Spilsby used to battling the flames in his job is to face a different kind of heat - by running 13.1 miles in his thick firefighting suit.

And if that wasn’t enough - Bob Green also plans to carry his breathing apparatus with him - doubling the cumbersome kit load to 30kg.

Bob Green, pictured at Spilsby Fire Station.

“Some people say I must be crazy,” laughed Bob, 43, who will take on the Boston Half Marathon on April 15.

“The protective kit we wear is designed for us to be walking around a building, not for running - so it is definitely going to be a challenge,” he said. “It will just be a case of mind over matter on the day.”

The married father-of-one will even wear his helmet for the run, which he admits will be more of a ‘slow jog’.

“I have been training in some of the kit on the treadmill we have at the station in Spilsby - but it’s not something I can fully prepare for,” he said.

Due to the heat and possible chafing of his fire helmet as he jogs - Bob says he will likely have to carry it in his hands for some of the race route.

The only part of his kit Bob will forego for the run will be his heavy firefighting boots - sensibly swapping them for trainers on the day.

“I have to put safety first,” he said. “There are plenty of water stops along the route so I will definitely be making use of them.”

The retained firefighter is hoping his efforts will raise lots of money for his two chosen charities - Spilsby New Life Centre and the Fire Fighters Charity. “I like a challenge and as I run to keep fit I thought I would combine the two and help raise funds for two charities that provide a fantastic service,” he said.

“Any donations received by sponsorship of my run will be split equally between them.

“The New Life Centre in Spilsby is part of the ground-level network of churches and youth work to mental health support, food bank to counselling and debt management to children’s services are just some of the areas they cover at the centre. Without the support and generosity of the community this would not be possible.”

The Fire Fighters Charity offers a variety of services for the fire service community in its time of need.

When he’s not being called out to an emergency, Bob works at End to End Labels in Spilsby - and he praises his employers for being ‘supportive’ of his venture.

“They’ve been really great, especially with me being a retained firefighter and needing to leave work at the drop of a hat,” he added.

“The crew at Spilsby have also been hugely supportive so I’m very grateful to them.”

To support Bob’s half marathon effort visit his fundraising page.