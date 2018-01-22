Firefighters rescue occupants of car overhanging ditch near Skegness

Two people were trapped inside a car left overhanging a ditch following a road accident in Croft.

Fire crews from Skegness and Wainfleet were called to Low Road at 9.21pm on SAaturday night.

The crews stabilised the car to help the two people inside release themselves,

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “21:15 - @SkegnessFire & Wainfleet attended a Road Traffic Collision involving a car that was overhanging a ditch on Low Road, Croft. Crews stabilised the car to enable 2 people to release themselves from it.”