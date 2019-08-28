Firefighters pump water from roads and properties after flash flooding along Skegness coast

Firefighters attended 11 flood related incidents across the county last night, including in the Skegness area.

Caravan sites were affected and flash flooding was also reported in Ingoldmells.

Staff at Tiny Tots Village Indoor Playzone in Ingoldmells appealed for help on social media after their premises were flooded.

They later reported they were back open for business, thanking those who had helped them.

In a post on Facebook they said: ""Massive #Thankyou to everyone that came and helped tonight with the flood from the storm!! We are so so grateful! And the family of six that saw we were asking for help and came down bless you.

"All the rainwater has been cleared from the cafe floors and everywhere is disinfected, fresh and clean. Playarea was not affected thankfully."

In Skegness, one motorist in Drummond Road, Skegness, said at the peak of the storm, the pavement was under six inches of rainwater.

·Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: "We attended 11 flooding related incidents during the evening following the heavy rainfall;

"@leverton_fire, @LincolnSFire, @LouthFire and @SkegnessFire attended incidents where they pumped water away from properties and roads, as well as giving advice to people in the area."