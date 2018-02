Firefighters have freed a child’s hand from the window of a property in Spilsby.

A local crew was called to the home in Woodlands Avenue at 2.22pm yesterday.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted that small tools were used to release the child’s hand, which was not injured.

In another incident just after 10pm yesterday , a crew from Spilsby attended a bin fire on Gunby Lane in Candlesby. One hose reel was used to extinguish it.