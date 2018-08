Stubble fields continue to keep the area’s firefighters busy with a crew called to Wainfleet St Mary last night.

The crew from Wainfleet attended Low Road just after 8pm, where fire had spread from a large round bale of straw to five square metres of a stubble field.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue used one hose reel and a hay drag to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries.

‏