Firefighters were called to Gosberton last night after reports of a number of cars on fire.

Lincs Fire and Rescue were alerted at 7.11pm and crews from Donington, Spalding and Kirton were deployed to Station Road.

The emergency service tweeted: “19:11 - Donington, @SpaldingFire & @FireKirton attended a fire involving a number of cars on Station Road, Gosberton. Crews used two hose reels and one main jet to extinguish the fire.”