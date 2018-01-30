Fire safety upgrade for children’s holiday centre in Skegness

A charity in Skegness that provides holidays for Derbyshire children experiencing difficulties at home has had its centre upgraded with a new fire safety system.

Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, in Scarborough Avenue, had its premises fitted out with a sprinkler system thanks to the support of various organisations.

Nationwide Fire Sprinklers fitted the new system, with additional building and electrical work carried out by Derby Homes. Xylem (water pump suppliers) and Reliable (pipework and sprinkler head supplier) also provided essential materials free of charge, ensuring that the project was able to proceed.

The work was funded by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and was the latest in a programme of planned improvements to the centre.

The property on Scarborough Avenue, Skegness, provides 660 holiday places every year for children who experience difficult times at home.

Running between April and October, the week-long break helps the children build their self-worth and self-confidence, along with their ability to communicate in groups with their peers; all in a relaxed, secure and supportive environment. At the same time, it offers some welcome respite for parents, guardians and carers alike.

Bill Tomlinson, Chairman of the centre said: “Trustees of the charity have long endeavoured to source a fire sprinkler system and hold a deep sense of gratitude and indebtedness to Derbyshire Fire & Rescue and all involved for making this system available for the safety and security of Derbyshire Children who holiday at the Centre; also to Derby Homes for their Project Management, plumbing & electrical services and, of course, to Nationwide Fire Sprinklers for the efficient delivery and installation of the system”.

He added: “Families in the community will be reassured to learn of the generosity given by those organisations, generosity which will now greatly benefit their children’s safety; and who gain so much more from the holidays DCHC provide to them.”

Mike Ainsley, Chair of Derby Homes said: “Derby Homes has been a supporter of the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre since 2005.

“We have a long association with the Holiday Centre, alongside fund raising activities, many of our staff have given their time and expertise for free to help with renovations.

Past work has included heating systems and new windows, but the installation of sprinklers is paramount for the health and safety of the children visiting.” Keith Rhodes, Managing Director for Nationwide Fire Sprinklers, said: “When we were approached by Derby Homes to be involved in the project it was morally the right thing to do. DCHC do such great work for the children of Derbyshire it was a pleasure to offer our help and free materials. Sprinklers provide a high level of protection and complete peace of mind for those lucky enough to stay at the Holiday Centre.”