Fire fighters called to real emergency on A52 in Ingoldmells

As Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue engaged in a training exercise across the Skegness area, emergency services were called to a real incident along the A52 at Ingoldmells earlier this afternoon.
Three fire engines joined other emergency services at a crash on the junction with Jump trampoline park and Addlethorpe.
It is believed police directed traffic away from the scene in spite of reports the road was closed.
Gloria Taylor posted on the Facebook page Skegness, Skegness, Skegness: “Just a warning for drivers. Road closed at traffic lights, Ingoldmells, by turn off to Jump trampoline park/Addlethorpe.
“Crash, three fire engines and two police cars in attendance. Think they may be having to cut someone out.”
According to onlookers, the road is now clear.