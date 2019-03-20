Fire fighters called to real emergency on A52 in Ingoldmells

As Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue engaged in a training exercise across the Skegness area, emergency services were called to a real incident along the A52 at Ingoldmells earlier this afternoon.

‎Three fire engines joined other emergency services at a crash on the junction with Jump trampoline park and Addlethorpe.

It is believed police directed traffic away from the scene in spite of reports the road was closed.

Gloria Taylor‎ posted on the Facebook page Skegness, Skegness, Skegness: “Just a warning for drivers. Road closed at traffic lights, Ingoldmells, by turn off to Jump trampoline park/Addlethorpe.

“Crash, three fire engines and two police cars in attendance. Think they may be having to cut someone out.”

According to onlookers, the road is now clear.