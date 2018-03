Firefighters have rescued a woman who was stuck up to her waist in mud.

A crew from Spilsby was scrambled to Watermill Lane in Toynton All Saints, at 5.28pm last night.

The firefighters used a ladder to reach her and rescue her.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “@SpilsbyFire used a ladder and personnel to rescue a female that was stuck up to her waist in mud on Watermill Lane, Toynton All Saints.