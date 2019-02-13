Fire crew attends car blaze near Alford

A fire crew from Alford attended the scene of a car fire in a nearby village last night (Tuesday) - which led to 80 per cent of the vehicle being damaged.

The incident in Sutton Road, Hannah, was reported to the emergency services at 8.35pm.

The Alford fire crew extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus, and one thermal imaging camera.

The cause of the fire is determined to have been an electrical fault behind the dashboard of the car.

Eighty percent of the vehicle suffered damage, and no injuries have been reported.