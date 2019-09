Fire crews from Skegness were called to caravan blaze in Ingoldmells last night.

The whole of the bedroom compartment of the caravan on a site along Roman Bank suffered severe fire damage, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, who were alerted at 8.56pm.

There was moderate smoke damage to the remainder of the caravan.

The fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one hosereel, two thermal imaging cameras and PPV fan.