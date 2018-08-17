Fire cadets from Skegness are shown the ropes with Lincs Fire and Rescue

An award-winning duo of fire cadets have been shown the ropes at Lincs Fire and Rescue’s HQ in Lincoln as part of a firefighter experience day.

Harvey Maskell and Porsha Sykes-Dixon from Skegness Cadets spent a day learning how all the different areas of the service work together to respond to emergencies and help keep the community safe.

Fire cadet Porsha Sykes-Dixon with the Lincoln North Watch.

The cadets were shown the control room where they witnessed what happens from the moment an emergency call comes in to deploying crews to incidents and then their return to the station.

They also got to meet Lincolnshire’s Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill.

Harvey, 16, said: “It was great to have the opportunity to visit Lincoln (headquarters) and to see what goes on behind the scenes. Our day included a visit to the Lincoln North station and we were shown the control centre to see a totally different perspective on how the service is run.

“Being a cadet has enabled me to develop confidence and life skills. It is a very good way to improve communication through team building activities and working closely together to complete tasks.”

Fire cadet Harvey Maskell in action.

The teenagers’ earned their firefighter experience day after winning Cadet of the Year awards in Skegness.

“We were shown around headquarters where we were introduced to people doing a host of different roles, from working out emergency statistics to health and safety,” added Porsha Sykes-Dixon, 15.

“Overall it was such a great day and a real eye opener to see all the things that are going on all the time. The fire service isn’t just about fighting fires.”

There are currently three cadet groups in Lincolnshire, at Lincoln, Boston and Skegness, however the service is hoping to start another group in the coming weeks.

Area manager Simon York added: “We have been running the cadet programme in Lincolnshire for around five years now and we have already seen ex cadets go on to become retained firefighters.

“We are confident that it won’t be long until we are seeing some move into the whole-time ranks. But the cadets are about much more than that.

“They give so much support with community events and really help provide that link to the community. It is another route for us to help put across our fire safety messages.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about what the Fire Cadets has to offer is asked to contact 01522554024 or visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/cadets