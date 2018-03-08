Fire at property in Alford ‘accidental’

Firefighters from three towns were called to a property in Alford where a fire had started in an airing cupboard.

Alford, Mablethorpe and Skegness crews attended St Wilfrids Close, Alford, just before 7pm last night.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted the fire was ‘accidental’ and stated: “Fire damage to electrical cable, smoke damage to airing cupboard and remainder of property.”

The fire was extinguished using breathing apparatus and one hose reel and a fan was used to ventilate the property.