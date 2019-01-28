Fire at derelict building in Skegness believed to be arson

Police investigating a fire at a derelict building in Skegness are appealing for witnesses.

The fire at CFN Packaging Group Ltd on the Ellis Business Park in Heath Road took place on Friday and is believed to be an arson attack.

A group of youths were seen running away from the building around 6pm are police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen them.

Anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously or a group of youths at around the time of fire can contact the police by emailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 329 of January 25.

Alternatively call the non-emergency number 101 or the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.