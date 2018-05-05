Find peace and quiet in Skegness - at shopping centre

If you are looking for a quieter getaway than you usually associate with Skegness, then why not try Sensory Sundays at a local shopping centre.

From this Sunday, the Hildreds Shopping Centre in Skegness will turn off all music in the mall, dim the

lights and will keep all loud noises, such as Tannoy announcements, to a minimum.

A trial was held last year whereby the centre was sensory friendly for one hour, and it received some amazing

feedback from shoppers.

“So we thought”, said centre manager Steve Andrews, “let’s have a sensory friendly Sunday – every

Sunday, so people with friends or family that have special needs, autism or dementia can come into

the Hildreds to shop in a warm and friendly atmosphere with no time constraints.”

All of the Hildreds staff have been trained to be autism and dementia aware and are encouraging all

of the centre tenants to follow suit, turn off their music and dim their lights along them. “All we

ask”, says Steve, “is for customers to be aware of the changes and if people are slower in queues or

taking a little longer to be served or to get around the centre to understand and respect all visitors

to the centre during our Sensory Sundays”.

For more information on the Hildreds Shopping Centre call 01754 764899 or visit

www.hildredsshoppingcentre.co.uk