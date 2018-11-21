Find out which Britain’s Got Talent finalist is to hold classes in the Boston area

A Britain’s Got Talent finalist is set to take a series of training classes in a village near Boston.

Qualified dog trainer Lucy Heath is launching new dog training classes at Sutterton Dog Park, near Boston.

Lucy Heath and her dog on the show in 2016.

The talent show finalist will hold a series of classes that are suitable for dogs and puppies of all abilities.

Lucy reached the final of the 2016 ITV series with her talented dog ‘Trip Hazard’.

She said: “I am passionate about helping people to have fun with their dogs, whether it is for them to be great family pets who know basics such as recall, or for people who want to learn cool tricks and develop skills to compete in agility, showing, heelwork to music,or obedience.

“The indoor and outdoor facilities at Sutterton Dog Park are absolutely superb, and perfect for the classes and workshops that I have planned. The area is very safe and fully secure, with great parking, fantastic agility equipment, and there is even a DIY dog wash area so owners can clean their dogs off before they go home.”

Lucy’s dogs have featured in TV adverts, which she said has inspired her to devise a unique ‘Hollywood Hounds’ workshop where owners can learn everything they need to know about getting media work for their own pets. Lucy, who recently won a Bronze medal for Team GB at the Heelwork to Music European Championships in Switzerland, added: “I have even invested in backdrops and lighting equipment, so we can create portfolios and showreels of dogs for owners to show to agents.”

Sutterton Dog Park is situated on Marsh Road.

For details visit the park’s Facebook page.