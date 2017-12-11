Festive Joy for 1,000 pensioners in Skegness

Christmas has come early for more than 1,000 pensioners who will be tucking into turkey and all the trimmings throughout the week.

The annual Feed 1,000 event – hosted by Russ Sparkes and his team at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness – kicked off today with a welcome by the Chapel St Leonards Town Crier Peter Keefffe. The massive community event has been organised by Glyn Ettridge, a member of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (the Buffs), who came up with the idea after organising a similar event in Chapel St Leonards.

Its aim is to try and prevent the loneliness many feel at this time of year and the event is open to pensioners along the coast.

Festive Food has been donated by Fairshare, Staples, Bookers, Tesco and Pridgeons Farms. The Skegness Standard also supported the event with a donation from Buckingham Emergency Food Appeal.

Chapel St Leonards Town Crier Peter Keeffee is pictured getting the event off to a cracker of a start with one of the guests, Susan Shaw who went along with her neighbours. The event continues until Monday, December 18, with a break on Friday. We’ll be bringing you the full story and pictures in next week’s Skegness Standard.