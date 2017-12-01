Festive fitness and fun in East Lindsey - thanks to Santa’s elves!

The Christmas Advent Calendar elves have landed at our local leisure centres – with more than £50 worth of savings on classes, swims, and kids’ fun in December.

From today (December 1), there will be cracking advent offers to get the public having fun, saving money and keeping fit at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth and the Station Sports Centre in Mablethorpe, plus the leisure centres in Horncastle and Skegness.

For children, there are savings off fun pool inflatable sessions, and bouncy castle and soft play - plus free swims at various times.

Meanwhile, adults can get free swims, badminton, kettle bells and Zumba sessions at certain times of the day, with money off pre-booked personal trainer sessions, cycles, and table tennis.

There is also money off cash payments for all classes and activities during the advent period.

Santa’s elves will also be making special ‘spot’ visits to various classes and activities at the leisure centres with surprise give-aways.

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture are launching the festive special after running a similar very successful advent calendar bonanza last year.

Chief executive, Mark Humphreys, said: “Our Christmas elves have been hard at work again this year, making sure there are some great offers for people to enjoy from the first day of December until Christmas Eve.

“This is a way of thanking our existing customers, while encouraging new ones to come and see just what we have to offer at our centres.

“We have very friendly teams at all our venues, who will welcome people of all ages and abilities to come along and enjoy themselves.”

Mark added: “The school Christmas holidays will be starting soon too, so for parents it is a chance to get some money off some of the really popular activities we have for children!”

• Details of all the offers will be appearing every day on the Facebook pages of all the venues, or call in during opening hours.