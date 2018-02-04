Family tell Skegness man who started fight at New Year party to ‘stay away’

A 24-year-old man told magistrates that his family had told him to stay away from them following a family New Year party in which he tried to start a fight.

Callum John Horton of Lawn Avenue, Skegness admitted being drunk and disorderly in Beresford Avenue on January 1, when he appeared before Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said police were called to the house in the early hours of the morning after reports Horton had been trying to start a fight, and found him lying on the floor.

He said Horton was incoherent and unable to stand without assistance and although he was advised to go home, he refused and swore at the officer.

Horton told the magistrates it had been a family party and he had had an argument with the family.

“I have not been very good with my family,” he said “ and they have told me to stay away from them.

“None of the family really wants to see me,” he added.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.