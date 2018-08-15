Family’s plea after woman is ‘knocked in the air’ in hit and run at Ingoldmells

The nephew of a woman who was ‘knocked in the air’ in a hit-and-run incident in Ingoldmells has appealed for help in tracing the driver of the car.

Joe Aubrey‎ posted on the Ingoldmells and Chapel Friends Facebook page that the incident took place at 11pm last night on Sea Lane.

She was knocked in the air and thankfully no serious damage was caused Joe Aubrey‎

He alleged that the driver of a ‘white Corsa’ mounted the pavement before hitting his auntie and then sped off.

“She was knocked in the air and thankfully no serious damage was caused apart from cuts, bruises, sore back, neck and in shock,” he said.

“She was laid on the floor and an ambulance was called but didn’t show up until 3am. They were advised not to move her but did because she was in shock and really cold they took her back to the caravan she was staying in.

“The woman who drove into her sped off and was in a white Corsa. Any witnesses or information let me know.”

Laura White posted: “After the woman had hit my auntie, my uncle and another person tried flagging them down and shouting them to stop but unfortunately just put their foot down and drove off.”

The Facebook post got more than 100 comments. Karen Germain said: “There was a white Corsa with female driver and passenger driving erratically coming out of Chapel tonight heading towards Ingoldmells. Nearly hit my car after over taking me and two others on a bend.”

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the incident and said: “A vehicle travelled along Sea Lane, Ingoldmells and turned at the roundabout which is when the collision with the pedestrian happened.

“The location given is the Sea Lane Extension. The vehicle is reported to have stopped momentarily before leaving the scene and turned right onto Roman Bank. The injured woman received minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle is described as a dark haired woman.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses and ask anyone who saw the collision but has not yet spoken to police to contact us. Our investigation continues and we also appeal to the driver or owner of a white Vauxhall Astra registered MF08EXM to contact us. We believe they can also help with our enquiries.”

Contact the police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 494 of 13 August , calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference, or contacting independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.