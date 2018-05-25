Family music event planned for Anderby

Excitement is building for a new family music festival set to take place at Anderby this summer.

Called ‘Anderby Rocks’ - the free event has been organised by volunteers from Anderby Village Hall Committee to bring the community together and raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Amulance.

Rough Culprits are one of the bands set to play at Anderby Rocks.

It will take place on Saturday, July 21,from 11am-10pm, in Rosyth Field.

Along with the live music from local bands, there will be a ‘vehicles of interest’ show, craft stalls and curios, a psychic medium, bouncy castle, face-painting, a barbecue and beer tent.

One of the organisers giving up his time to lay on this free event is Steve Brown, owner of Anderby-based online clothing firm BigTeeShirt.

He said: “This is a community-led family music event for all in the Skegness and Mablethorpe areas.

“We hope to put on a thoroughly entertaining event for all the family from our small humble little village here on the East Coast whilst at the same time raising funds for local worthy causes.”

Steve said they are hoping this will become an annual event for Anderby, adding: “We want to hold this event every year in the village and showcase all the musical talent we have in the area and try to bring the community together through music.”

The eight bands and one solo performer are all performing for free. They are: Doghouse, Brinkill Rock and Blues Band, Hat Trick, Four Shades of Grey, Fat Wendy, Rough Culprits, Cool Vintage, Hogwash and Phil Gaskell.

The committee is applying for a grant to help with the costs of running the event.

l If you can support Anderby Rocks, ring Bev on 07958624763. For more details, visit the Facebook page ‘Anderby Rocks’.