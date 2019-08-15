Family fun at Skegness Fire Station open day

It was a dream come true for every child who wants to be a firefighter when Skegness Fire Station opened its doors for its annual fun day.

Scores of children took the opportunity to sit in a fire engine - vintage and new - have a go firing water from a hosereel, throw wet sponges, play games and enjoy the bouncy castles.

Kye Henson, 5, with stepdad William Milnes and best friend Blake Cuppleditch, 5.

Even Dexter the East Midlands Fire Dog took the day off from his important investigations around the region to pose with visitors.

As well as being a community event, vital funds were also being raised for the Fire Fighters' Charity - which supports firefighters and their families in times of need.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mark Baxter said it was an important day for the crew. He said: "We hold this event every year for the community so they can see what we do.

"It also gives us the chance to share important fire safety messages - as well as raising money for the Fire Fighters charity."

Sebastian Newton with Charlie and Milla Rosin of Mumby.

Two-and-a half-year-old Jacob Johnson of Candlesby was kitted out in a fire suit to join in the fun. Mum Vicky said: "He loves fire engines and the firefighters here always wave back when he waves to them - they are brilliant. He loves Fireman Sam stories, too, and there are always some good fire safety messages."

Trey Thomas, 6, of Rainham in Essex was also having fun with a hosereel target game. Mum Cherrie said: "My mum and dad live here so we come on holiday to Skegness all the time. We love coming here."

Kye Henson, 5, was there celebrating his birthday with best friend Blake Cuppleditch. He was very excited and said: "I had a go on the hose and on the fire engine."

Blake's nanny, Karen Cuppleditch, said: "We love coming here and come every year. It's lovely for the children and we get to support a charity too."

Jacob Johnson, 2, of Candlesby loves fire engines.

It was also an opportunity for the fire cadets to show what they do. Leah Coxell, 20, is a lifeguard and has been a cadet for four years: She is now an instructor and said: "I am currently working at Butlin's but I am aiming to be a firefighter. That's my dream.."

.

Dexter the East Midlands Fire Dog does some recruiting with Meg, whose owner Leah Coxell is a fire cadet.