Family flee Boxing Day fire at Butlin’s apartment in Ingoldmells

Christmas went up in smoke for a family on a festive break at Butlin’s in Ingoldmells when they were forced to flee an apartment, leaving all of the children’s gifts behind.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, crews from Wainfleet and Skegness were called to the scene at 7.30am yesterday. They said the fire was in the kitchen area and due to “items put on top of a cooker that was accidentally left on”.

Witnesses reported waking up to see three fire crews at the scene.

Brendon Mccullough told the Standard he was staying in the block behind the fire. He said: “We didn’t hear it as it was in the early hours of the morning. The firefighters had put it out by 7.30am in the morning.

“Butlin’s moved everyone from that block. We were told someone left the oven on overnight and next to the oven was a can of deoderant and it exploded.

“Everyone got out safe. The children are very sad as all their Christmas presents where in there and had to be left behind.”

Firefighters at the scene of an explosion at Butlins in Ingoldmells. Photo: M. Winters ANL-181227-080630001

Fire damage following an explosion at an apartment at Butlins, Ingoldmells Photo: Brendan Mccullough. ANL-181227-080556001