Familiar scenes as Lincolnshire firefighters assist at Whaley Bridge damn collapse

It was enough to bring a lump to your throat as images were released of a RAF Chinook helicopter dropping ballast after part of Whaley Bridge damn collapsed following a month of rain in two days.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Donington have been assigned to assist in an operation that has brought familiar scenes for those affected when the River Steeping burst its banks at Wainfleet just over a month ago

A Chinook helicopter at Whaley Bridge.

Almost all of Whaley Bridge's 6,500 residents evacuated the town on Thursday evening amid fears the town could be wiped out by the crumbling damn.

An RAF helicopter has been brought in to drop 400 tonnes of aggregate to repair the damaged reservoir .

Engineers have also been pumping water out of Toddbrook Reservoir to lower the water levels..

This morning, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue released the images of crews at the scene on Twitter and said: "HVP crews from #donington are working hard with other fire services and partners to assist @DerbyshireFRS with the incident at #whaleybridge #ToddbrookReservoir."

Firefighters from Donington are assisting at Whaley Bridge.

Our thoughts and no doubt those of Wainfleet area residents affected by the recent floods are with them. Whaley Bridge you are in good hands.