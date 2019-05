A fake grenade caused a drama in Skegness town centre at the weekend.

Castleton Crescent and parts of Lulmey Avenue were closed after the discovery of a grenade in a garden.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire reported that the bomb squad were attempting to deal with the grenade, which was discovered in a garden.

A spokesman for the police said: “The report came in at 2.25pm and the Explosives Ordinance Department were called and declared it an imitation at 5pm, In the meantime precautions were taken.