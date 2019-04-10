Explore a rambling cottage garden and other Neighbourhood News

The chance to explore the gardens of the Old Rectory in East Keal is being offered as part of the National Open Garden Scheme.

The site offers a rambling cottage garden, beautifully situated with fine views.

It contains a vegetable garden, orchard, woodland walk and wild flower meadow.

The garden will be open this Sunday, April 14, from 2-4.30pm.

Entry is priced at £3.50 for adults, with children going free.

ALFORD

* Festival

A beer festival is to be held in Alford next month.

It is being organised by The Sessions House, the members social club.

It is the second beer festival the club has held, following on from last year’s successful community event.

The festival will take place at The Sessions House, in Park Lane, over the first Bank Holiday weekend in May, running from 11.30am to 11pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, May 4-6.

There will be a selection beers on tap, bacon baps, with tea and coffee or soft drinks also available.

The normal bar will also be open throughout the event.

There will be live music at periods during the weekend

* Wildlife

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust Mablethorpe and Alford Area Group is holding its annual open day at Rigsby Wood on Sunday, May 5.

The wood (find it at LN13 0AN) will be open with volunteers on site from 10am until after 4pm.

It will be a chance to see spring flowers, bluebells, primroses, wood anemones, and many other varieties.

There will be guided walks at 11am and 2pm, a wildflower trail, an activity for children, a sale of garden plants and Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust goods, and refreshments (tea, coffee and homemade cakes and savouries).

Entry is free, but donations to the trust will be gratefully accepted.

This is a regular event run by local trust members to raise awareness of the work of the organisation and Lincolnshire’s natural heritage.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Parish Easter

Burgh Parish Church services for Easter are as follows:

- Palm Sunday (April 14): 9.30am, group sung Mass; 6pm, united service. Preacher: Pastor Colin Bowden.

- Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of Holy Week (April 15-17): 7pm, Compline and address.

- Maundy Thursday (April 18): 7pm, sung Mass of the Last Supper, feet washing and procession to the altar of repose followed by watch until midnight.

- Good Friday (April 19): 12pm, united procession of witness beginning from the Market Place; 2pm, The Good Friday Liturgy, Veneration of the Cross, and Holy Communion; 6pm, sung Evensong.

- Holy Saturday (April 20): 7pm, blessing of new fire, lighting of Pascal Candle, renewal of baptismal vows, and first Mass of Easter.

- Easter Day (21): 9.30am, Procession and Sung Mass; 6pm, procession, sung Evensong, and Te Deum.

All are welcome to join church members.

Enquiries to Father Terry on 07981 878648 or father.terry@btclick.com.

* Baptist Easter

A Palm Sunday service featuring songs and hymns, and refreshments afterwards, will be held at Burgh Baptist Community Church at 10.30am. All are welcome.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

Enquiries to Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Enquiries to Colin on 811260.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and parish nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, blood pressure checks and guidance on weight management and wellbeing. No appointment necessary.

The team is also available for support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available, along with a warm welcome.

* Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, contact Sue on 762098.

FIRSBY

* Open gardens event

Firsby Manor near Spilsby will offer visitors the chance to explore its three acre garden on Monday, April 22, as part of the National Open Gardens Scheme.

This site has been developed by the current owners over two decades providing year round interest but is at its loveliest in late spring.

The open garden session runs from 1-4.30pm.

Admission £3, children free.

