Expect traffic delays in Skegness as gas main is renewed

Work to keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in Skegness for the rest of the century is starting – outside of the town’s busy tourist season.

Local gas network Cadent are renewing a short but essential stretch of gas main in Roman Bank, at the junction with Prince George Street.

Work was due to begin today (Wednesday) and is expected to take four weeks.

The existing iron gas main will be replaced with tough new plastic pipes that will last for at least 80 years. The work will ensure local people continue to enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies until the end of the century.

To keep staff and road-users safe while the work is under way, the following traffic management will be needed:

l Lane closures on Roman Bank, between Prince George Street and Lumley Road

l The junction of Prince George Street and Roman Bank will be closed

l The existing one-way system in Prince George Street will be temporarily lifted to allow cars and delivery lorries access in and out of Prince George Street from Lumley Avenue

Cadent Authorising Engineer Paul Martin said: “This pipe has had a history of leaks so it’s essential that we replace it. The work will ensure local residents and businesses can continue to enjoy a safe and reliable gas supply until the end of the century.

“We always try to minimise any disruption caused by our work. We have timed this project to take place outside the busy tourist season to reduce any impact on the local community and economy.

“We would urge people to be patient while we complete the mains renewal work.”

If anyone has any enquiries about this work they should contact Cadent’s customer services team on ‪0800 096 5678. Find out more about how Cadent replaces gas mains and how that affects residents and businesses.