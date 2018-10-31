Exhibition in Stickford to mark 100 years since the Armistice and other Neighbourhood News

A free exhibition commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War is to be held in Stickford.

The event is being organised by Stickford Local History Group and will also feature photos of the village from times gone by.

It will be held in Stickford Community Centre (above), in Church Road, on Saturday and Sunday, November 10 and 11 (10am to 5pm on the Saturday and 11.15am to 5pm on the Sunday).

On the Sunday, it will be preceded by an act of remembrance at Stickford War Memorial, on the corner of Cole Lane and Fen Road, at 10.45am, and a short service at the community centre.

The exhibition will feature the soldiers from Stickford who lost their lives in the First World War as well as those who survived and returned home. Also on display will be photos of Stickford focussing on different elements such as the school, events, farming, and the church and chapel.

Refreshments will be available on both days.

The bell which is mounted on the roof of the community centre, a former school, has been renovated and will ring out over the weekend in commemoration of the end of the First World War, just as it did in 1918 to let the village know that the Armistice had been signed.

Enquiries to group chairman Cheryl Steele on 01205 480477 or cherylsteele@tiscali.co.uk

BURGH LE MARSH

* All Souls

There will be an All Souls Service, in Burgh Church, on Sunday, November 4, at 6pm, when the names of departed loved ones will be read out.

Anyone who would like any names to be read out is asked to contact Father Terry on 810216 or father.terry@btclick.com.

The church is starting a new list this year, so attendees are asked to check with sidespeople when they arrive that the names they wish to be read out are on the list.

The preacher will be The Venerable Mark Steadman, Archdeacon of Stow and Lindsey.

Refreshments will be served after the service.

* Remembrance

There will be a Family Eucharist at Burgh Church on Sunday, November 11, at 9.45am, followed by the Act of Remembrance at the war memorial.

At 6pm, there will be a special Thank You Service when the church will remember all those people who ‘kept the home fires burning’ while the men were at war. This follows a request from the Royal British Legion.

Children from Burgh School will be designing poppies which will decorate the church and there will be an exhibition of pictures celebrating the people being thought about.

* Heritage

At the latest meeting of the Burgh le Marsh Heritage Group, Leonard Priestley entertained the members with his light-hearted reminiscences of his time as a lorry driver and removal man working in the Wisbech area.

His first lorry driving lesson involved buying several cups of tea for his instructor and then driving back to the depot, the group heard.

The guest speaker on Monday, November 5, will be Mark Middleton with a talk about the mountains of Pakistan.

* United service

Burgh’s parish, Methodist and Baptist churches will come together for a united memorial service on Sunday, November 4, at 6pm at the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul.

All are welcome to attend this Remembrance event.

Enquiries to Colin on 811260.

* Family fun

Children and families are invited to attend the annual Light Party and Pumpkin Hunt at Burgh Baptist Community Church today (Wednesday, October 31), at 5.30pm.

Refreshments, sweets and treats, games and an outdoor hunt will feature in this sparkling evening of family fun for all ages.

Enquiries to Becky or Colin on 811260.

* Debt help

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements and bankruptcy. To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help call 01754 811595.

* Phoenix group

Phoenix group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Enquiries to Sue on 762098.

* Dance fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm. Beginners’ tuition is available.

Enquiries to Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Nursing drop-in

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to 12pm where parish nurse Mandy Smith and her team are available for health support and advice and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

MUMBY

* Fundraiser

There will be a table top sale with tombola at Mumby Church in aid of church funds on Saturday, November 3, from 10am to 4pm.

Refreshments will be available.

Admission is free.

For more information or to book a table call 01507 490763.

