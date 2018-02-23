Event planned for Easter in Skegness moves venue

A four-day charity event which was due to take place in a Skegness park over Easter is moving venues due to parking restrictions.

Skegness Live and Learn community group had hoped to hold the event in Tower Gardens over the weekend March 30 to April 2.

Tower Gardens, Skegness ANL-180220-182351001

However, it will now take place at the Welcome Pub in Burgh Road, Skegness.

Maggie Gray, who runs the group, said: “We are really grateful to the Welcome Pub for allowing us to hold the event there and hope we get the same support from stall holders.

“The event is in aid of Hope for Tomorrow, the mobile chemotherapy unit. Good Friday will be an Easter Egg hunt, Easter Saturday will be the Easter Bonnet parade, Easter Sunday we will celebrate 100 years of the RAF and Easter Monday will be Hope For Tomorrow.”

A spokesman for East Lindsey District Council said: “Our Property Team wrote to the event organiser in December with an approval letter for an event they wished to hold at Tower Gardens, Skegness. One of the conditions for approval was that vehicles were not allowed to remain on site; to prevent grass being churned up in wet weather and the inherent risk of moving vehicles and people.

“Earlier this week we received contact from the event organiser letting us know that not having vehicles on-site would cause issues. Our Officer responded saying on this occasion we may be able allow vehicles on-site. Whilst the officer was in the process of confirming this, we received an email from the event organiser to confirm that they would be cancelling the event.”

To book a stall call Maggie Gray 07968756360.