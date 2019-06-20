Evacuated residents in Wainfleet to meet emergency planning officials tonight

Evacuated residents in Wainfleet get a chance to express their concerns to emergency planners tonight (Thursday).

The meeting is taking place at Coronation Hall at 7pm.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police reads: "We are trying to help people return to their homes by Monday, subject to this week’s weather. We will give people, either in person or online, the information they need regarding power, water and how to be safe upon returning home.

"The security of the temporary repair of the river bank is a priority and we are working to agree a more permanent solution. We are therefore asking people not to return to their homes before Monday to ensure their safety.

"There is a community information session at Coronation Hall tomorrow (Thursday) from 7pm where people will have the opportunity to speak to those in charge about the current situation and next steps.

"Authorities say it will be Monday at the earliest before anyone can return home,"

Residents in Great Steeping.had their flood debrief session at All Saints Church last night with three flooded residents, district and county councillors.

Parish councillor Henry Wright said: "Couns Wendy Bowkett and Sid Dennis attended and made some reasonable points regarding the flooding.

"They answered questions from individual residents and started the ball rolling for a Public Meeting to be held later this year at Irby and Bratoft."

A public meeting is proposed with MP Matt Warman at The Coronation Hall in Wainfleet for Friday, July 5, at 7pm .