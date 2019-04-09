Escaped falcon is spotted in the Spilsby area

Residents in the Spilsby area are being asked to keep an eye out for a large escaped falcon bird.

‘Delta’ the Gyr Saker falcon went missing from Tattershall Farm Park near Horncastle recently.

Have you seen this bird?

Her owners describe her as ‘big and black - about the same size as a buzzard’.

They added: “If you see her please let us know. Her tracing equipment stopped working after she was traced to the other side of the River Witham (Timberland).”

Since then, residents in the Spilsby area have reported seeing the bird. One woman said she saw what she believed to be the falcon in her garden on Sunday, carrying a creature in its talons.

Other sightings have come from Toynton All Saints, Firsby and Partney.

If you spot the bird, call Tattershall Farm Park on 01526 348332.