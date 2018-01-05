What to do with your real Christmas trees after the festive season

As the Christmas trimmings are put back in the loft for another year and all the festive cards are taken down, Lincolnshire residents may be pondering what to do with their real Christmas tree.

Coun Eddy Poll, executive councillor for waste and recycling said, “Once the festive period is over, you may be wondering what to do with your Christmas tree.

“There are a variety of services on offer around Lincolnshire to help residents get rid of their old trees.

“One of the best options is to take your old tree to your nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC)

“From there, the trees are collected, then shredded and made into compost which is great for the garden.

“Alternatively you can cut your old trees up and put them in your garden waste bin, to be taken away when collections start.”

Residents in South Holland can compost their tree at home, take it to their nearest HWRC or put their real Christmas tree inside their brown bin - part of the green waste scheme - to be collected on Monday, January 22.

You can put out your tree with your refuse for the period up to and including Friday, January 26.

In North Kesteven, trees can be put in the brown garden waste bin if residents pay for the garden waste collection service. Alternatively real trees can be taken to the nearest HWRC.

In East Lindsey, customers on the green waste scheme can put their real Christmas trees next to their green bin or chopped up inside their green bin on the collection dates after Christmas for collection.

Customers who do not subscribe to the green waste scheme should take their Christmas trees to their nearest HWRC.

Finally in West Lindsey, residents are advised to take their tree to their local HWRC.

To find your nearest HWRC, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling

Alternatively St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, in partnership with JustHelping, are offering Christmas Tree collection in return for a charitable donation.

You can register your tree at www.charityxmastreecollection.com