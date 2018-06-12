Spot moths at night-time nature event

Nature lovers will be attracted to this free event like moths to a flame - which is just as well, given that it’s being held to mark National Moth Night.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is celebrating the ‘Big Wild Weekend’ this Saturday, and as part of National Moth Night, they will be holding a special event at Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve in Skegness.

A 'burnished brass' moth resting on a leaf. Image supplied.

A ‘moth trap’ will be operated during the evening - and visitors will be able to see several moth species up close.

Kevin Wilson, nature reserve warden, said: “The event is free to attend, it is absolutely ideal for families and there will be a variety of interesting moths to see as well as other wildlife.”

Participants are asked to meet at the Visitor Centre at 7pm. The event is expected to run until 9.30pm.

For more details email KWilson@lincstrust.co.uk.