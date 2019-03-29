New trees sees town join Queen’s scheme

It is billed as a ‘unique network of conservation initiatives’, involving 53 countries of the Commonwealth, and now it has come to Alford.

Saplings have been planted in the area as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project.

The scheme was launched by the Queen in 2015 when an appeal was made to all 53 Commonwealth nations to contribute areas of indigenous forest to be preserved in perpetuity to mark her contribution to the union.

Following an application from Alford Town Council to the Woodland Trust, the town received a pack of saplings, all UK-sourced and grown, to add to the network. Volunteers from Alford in Bloom then lent a hand in their planting.

Alford in Bloom co-ordinator Glynis Docker said: “The aim of planting these trees is to offer the benefits to air quality and wellbeing. They make communities more attractive and healthier places to live, for people and wildlife, and will be a lasting legacy in Alford.”

The saplings have been planted at the Mablethorpe Road layby.

“This is an ideal location as it offers landscape views of the Wolds and is a favourite stopping place for visitors,” Glynis said.