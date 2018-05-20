Last straw in fight against plastic pollution

Butlin’s is to end the use of plastic straws on all three of its seaside resorts including Skegness by early June 2018.

The 82-year-old family holiday brand currently uses more than 2million straws a year, but in future they will serve drinks in all their bars and restaurants with either paper straws, or without a straw at all – though paper straws will be readily available for guests who want them.

They are also looking at alternatives to plastic stirrers, cutlery and cups.

Recycling is being reviewed as well: currently rubbish collected from the resorts is sifted and recycled off-site, but Butlin’s are looking to increase the amount of different recycling bin options around their resorts so guests can more readily ensure they can place their waste items into appropriate receptacles.

“As a brand that is proud to be part of coastal towns and wants to be a good, responsible neighbour,we feel we must be proactive and take these steps to reduce our plastic waste and contribute to the global challenge of eliminating unnecessary single-use plastics,” said Butlin’s MD Dermot King.

“The sea and seaside are integral parts of a Butlin’s break, and therefore we need to do all we can to help protect them for generations to come.”