Help spruce up outdoor space

A call has gone out for volunteers to come forward and help spruce up an open space near Skegness.

Lincolnshire Co-op has made the appeal over Chapel Point as part of its Big Co-op Clean campaign.

The annual event sees its colleagues and members lend a hand to improve outdoor spaces.

Senior community and education co-ordinator Ben James said: “Every hour of volunteer time is precious and makes a big difference to these projects and good causes, so when you put a team together it’s amazing to see what can be achieved in a day for them.

“It doesn’t take long to register for an event and you can do it online through our website, so why not join us?”

The Chapel Point event takes place on Saturday, June 23, from 10am-2pm.

l Register your attendance by visiting www.lincolnshire.coop/bigcoopclean18 or by calling 01522 544632 (Mon-Fri, 8.30am-5pm).