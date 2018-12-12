Gibraltar Point named ‘one of best’ nature reserves in UK by Countryfile Magazine

With its ‘impressive views’ and ideal habitat for migratory birds, it’s easy to see why Gibraltar Point has just been named one of the UK’s ‘best nature reserves’.

Countryfile Magazine featured the Skegness site in its list of the best nature reserves ‘for walks and wildlife’.

Visitors enjoy a stroll at Gibraltar Point.

The accolade couldn’t have come at a better time for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust site, having just celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Nature reserve warden Kev Wilson said: “We are very pleased to have received this compliment from Countryfile Magazine at a time when we are celebrating both the establishment of the Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve and the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust 70 years ago. We owe a massive debt of gratitude to those volunteers who worked on protecting and designating the site in the early days and to the volunteers who support the Trusts work here today.

The magazine article described Gibraltar Point as a ‘rugged, windswept stretch of the coastline’, offering spectacular views’ and a variety of birds during the spring and autumn migration.

An excerpt from the article reads: “There’s no better place to start than the visitor centre’s rooftop viewpoint. With so much sky on show, it’s a great spot to search for birds of prey. Look, too, for common seals hauled out along the river, with hundreds more on the sandbanks offshore.”

The picturesque Greenshanks Creek at Gibraltar Point nature reserve.

Other nature reserves on the list include those in the Scottish Highlands, Cumbria, Norfolk, Rutland, Sheffield and Nottinghamshire.