End of season beach clean at ingoldmells in the bag

Volunteers have turned out to clean the beach in Ingoldmells, supported by local businesses.

Paul Marshall, of Coastal Access For All, said: “A very succesful beach clean took place between Butlins and Ingoldmells, supported by staff from Lincolnshire County Council and Calor Gas.

“Both groups of workers contacted Cafa who provided equipment and help.

“Big thank you also to staff and management of Laver Leisure Caravan Parks Ltd and Ingoldale Park who helped and enabled it to go ahead.

“Thanks also to Barry’s Cafe who provided free hot drinks to all volunteers.”

At a recent Cafa meeting it was reported that 11 pickers had been lost at the Pier location in Skegness and four at Ingoldmells, however replacements had been bought.

The relatively small numbers of volunteers at times was also discussed. Phil Gaskell offered do some more posters for The Storehouse, Spar shop and other locations.